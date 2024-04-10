Adam Silver: Raptors' Jontay Porter accused of a 'cardinal sin' in betting scandal, open to 'banishment'

The NBA's investigation into betting irregularities surrounding Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter is still ongoing. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, however, is very open to the idea of kicking Porter out of the league for good.

Silver called what Porter is accused of doing a “cardinal sin” on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Depending on what the investigation finds, Silver said, it could result in Porter’s “banishment” from the NBA entirely.

Adam Silver says what Jontay Porter is accused of is a “cardinal sin” and that punishment for it could go up to banishment from the league. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 10, 2024

NBA investigating betting irregularities surrounding Jontay Porter

The league launched an investigation into Porter late last month over several betting irregularities centered around two Raptors games this year. In both of those games, there was increased betting interest on the under for several Porter prop bets, all of which hit after he left the games just a few minutes in..

The first instance in question was during the Raptors’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 26. Porter played in just four minutes during that contest before he was ruled out due to an eye injury he sustained days earlier. He finished with no points, three rebounds and one assist, and he didn’t attempt a 3-pointer in the contest. The under on all four of those categories hit, and the under on his 3-pointers was the biggest money winner on all NBA prop bets that day through DraftKings Sportsbook.

Then on March 20, when the Raptors fell to the Sacramento Kings, a similar thing happened. Porter played in just three minutes in that game before he was ruled out with an illness. He didn’t score, had two rebounds and missed one shot — which allowed the unders in all of those categories to hit. Once again, his prop bets were the top moneymaker for NBA bettors that night.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there were multiple betting accounts that tried to place large amounts — “upwards of $10,000 and $20,000” — on Porter unders for the Jan. 26 game. Player prop bets, though it differs per sportsbook, are typically limited to $2,000 maximum per bet.

NBA players, coaches and all league employees are prohibited from placing bets — whether that’s on the game itself or on prop bets of any kind — on NBA games.

Porter, who is the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., has not played since March 22. The 24-year-old is in his first season with the Raptors, and he’s on a two-way deal with the franchise. He’s averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 26 games this season.