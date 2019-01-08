0 ADRIANNE HASLET: Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet in hospital after pedestrian crash

BOSTON - Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet posted on Instagram that she was in the hospital after she said she was struck by a car Saturday.

Haslet, who lost her foot in the Boston Marathon bombings, said she was struck on Commonwealth Avenue while on a crosswalk, and said she was "thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body."

Haslet said she was going to have more surgery after the crash, and there was no word on the official extent of her injuries.

"I'm completely broken," Haslet wrote in her post.

When asked about the crash, Boston police said they responded to a call for a pedestrian struck on Commonwealth Avenue about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, and said the victim was being treated by Boston firefighters, who were already at the scene when officers arrived.

Officers said the driver, who stayed at the scene, told them he was on Hereford Street taking a left turn onto Commonwealth Avenue when he struck the pedestrian crossing the street. He said he couldn't see the pedestrian wearing all black clothing in the dark and rainy conditions. Police have not identified the driver, but say he was issued a citation.

The pedestrian was treated for injuries that weren't deemed to be life-threatening at a local hospital.

Haslet planned to run the 2019 Boston Marathon for her new foundation, chronicling her training with Heartbreak Hill on social media. On Monday, Heartbreak Hill Running President Dan Fitzgerald tweeted: "Our team name, the Heartbreakers, is usually a cute play on words relating to life and racing and their intersections. With this, the team is actually heartbroken. Sending love to @adriannehaslet."

Our team name, the “Heartbreakers”, is usually a cute play on words relating to life & racing & their intersection. With this, the team is actually heartbroken. Sending love to @AdrianneHaslet. https://t.co/Zuw2M3wrNl — Dan Fitzgerald (@CoachDanBOS) January 7, 2019

Fitzgerald told WFXT that Haslet's injuries will likely end her chance to run in this year's race, saying she was part of the fabric of his team, but that they are still rooting for her every step of the way.

"I can feel your love and support and I just want to say thank you. I'm really scared, but I think I'm in good hands," said Haslet.

