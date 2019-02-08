Aerosmith to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES - Rock band Aerosmith will soon be honored with its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The band will receive the Walk of Fame’s 2,657th star in a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. PST Thursday, Feb. 14, in front of the Musicians Institute, media outlets reported. The event will be livestreamed on www.walkoffame.com.
“We have been waiting a long time to honor Aerosmith with their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “Aerosmith is one the greatest rock bands in the world and we expect many fans will be 'Crazy'excited to see them honored.”
Bass player Tom Hamilton told Variety that getting a star wasn’t something he expected when he began his career with the band. “I never expected videos, digital recordings, playing in Russia or having a roller coaster at Disney World — never mind a star on Hollywood Boulevard,” he said.
The group has been active since the early 1970s and has accumulated four Grammys, eight American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards and 12 MTV Video Music Awards, Billboard reported.
This band just announced a Las Vegas residency called "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild" that kicks off April 6 at the Park Theater at Park MGM.
