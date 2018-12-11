After applying for job at Kohl's, man tries to steal shoes from store, sheriff says

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stole two pairs of shoes to give as gifts to his mother after an interview for a job at a Kohl’s department store, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Dominick Breedlove went to the store around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday for the job interview, investigators said. After finishing the interview, he went to the shoe department, searching the display for shoes without a security tag.
After he found a pair, he went to his car and returned with a Kohl’s bag from a previous trip to the store. He went back to the shoe department, put the shoes in the bag and walked over to the customer service desk, investigators said.
Because of the long line at the counter, Breedlove went back to the shoe department and looked for another pair.
After selecting another pair of shoes, he walked past the cashiers and out to the parking lot.
Breedlove was taken into custody in the parking lot as he walked to his car, investigators said. He had in his possession an $80 pair of women’s Nike Air Bella TR shoes and a $70 pair of women’s Nike Elite TR shoes.
Breedlove was arrested and charged with retail theft. He was being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on $500 bond.
Breedlove did not get the job at Kohl’s.
