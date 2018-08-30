After close call, man warns others about helping people on side of road at night

BELLEVILLE, Mich. - John Hadyniak was driving home Sunday night when he saw a woman on the side of the road, seemingly in distress while trying to change her tire.
Hadyniak, who works as a mechanic, started to pull over around 10 p.m. to give her a hand and thought something was strange. The trunk lid was closed, there was no jack and she was holding a tire iron.
"Things didn't add up. It was just a bad feeling," Hadyniak told WXYZ. “I put the flashlight on her when I got out of the car, and about 15 feet off the side of the road, there was a guy laying in the grass. I hit him with the light. He got up and jumped in the car and took off.”
Hadyniak is using the experience to warn others.
“Worst case scenario, I could have got bopped in the head with that, laid dead on the side of the expressway," he told WXYZ. "(They could have) robbed me, stole my car -- everything. If I wouldn't have seen him, it would have been bad news.”
He also contacted police.
