After Super Bowl win, Eagles say they will accept an invitation to the White House

Jalen Hurts hadn't even taken off his eye black, and still had his Super Bowl championship hat and T-shirt on after the Philadelphia Eagles had won the NFL championship, when he was asked by a reporter if the Eagles planned to visit the White House.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was asked before the game even happened about the White House visit.

Hurts and Lurie didn't answer the question head on, but it's one that will be asked of all championship teams for the next four years, just like it was from 2016-2020. The answer for the Eagles, after two weeks of speculation, is they will go visit President Donald Trump in the White House.

NFL Media and ESPN simultaneously reported Monday that the Eagles will accept an invitation to the White House. The NFL Media report said the Eagles would be "honored" to go. The ESPN report said the team "looks forward" to receiving the invitation.

That visit generally happens in late spring or the summer, but answering the question now will cut off further speculation of the Super Bowl champions.

In 2018, the White House canceled the Eagles' trip after their Super Bowl title, when the team decided to send a smaller contingent of players. Some of the Eagles players had publicly stated their intention to not visit the White House, a decades-long tradition for championship teams in all sports.

There could still be more to the story, as there was seven years ago with the Eagles, but the team made it clear they are planning to go to the White House if invited.