Agents seize $77 million of cocaine at New York-area port

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 3,200 pounds of the drug in 60 packages were seized at Port New York/Newark on Feb. 28. The street value is estimated at $77 million.
It's the biggest cocaine seizure at the ports since 1994.
A Customs spokesman says the container was recovered from a ship that originated in South America.
Customs officers turned the drugs over to federal Homeland Security officials for investigation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Table 86 restaurant suddenly closes
- President Trump okay with making Daylight Saving Time permanent
- High school coach, wife dead in electrocution on baseball field, son injured
- VIDEO: Keeper rescues animal from freezing water at Pittsburgh Zoo
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}