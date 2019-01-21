Air freshener leads police to 160 pounds of marijuana at airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two men were arrested Wednesday at Nashville International Airport after police found nearly 160 pounds of marijuana in four checked bags with “a strong odor of air freshener,” WKRN reported.
Trung Tieu, 40, and Tihn Van Tran, 56, were detained by police Tuesday night, then charged Wednesday morning with felony drug offenses, WZTV reported.
According to police, the luggage was discovered from a Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland, California, and the suspects’ names were on luggage tags, WKRN reported. Police used K-9s, and the animals found “a strong odor of air freshener coming from them and clear food saver-style vacuum sealed bags,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WKRN.
When police opened the luggage they found 159½ pounds of marijuana in several of the clear bags, the television station reported.
Tieu and Tran, who were traveling to Jacksonville, Florida, instead were arrested and booked into the Davidson County Jail, with bond set at $50,000 for each man, WZTV reported.
