Alabama condemns homophobic, racist language fans hurled at Texas players in video

Losing 34-24 to Texas and getting outclassed in most phases of the game was a bad enough look for No. 10 Alabama on Saturday. Then a video surfaced that made some Crimson Tide fans look much, much worse.

One day after Alabama's loss to the Longhorns, a video was posted on social media showing some fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium, allegedly students, hurling homophobic slurs, racist language and other profanities at Texas players, likely as the game wound down.

One fan was clearly yelling the following:

"You're a f***ing f*****. You guys are all f*****s. Go back to the projects, f*****s.

Texas players X’Avion Brice and Jelani McDonald could both be seen dancing in response to the irate fans in the video.

The University of Alabama released a statement on Tuesday condemning the "vile language" used in the video and promised to eject and potentially ban anyone found to have acted in such a way. However, the school did not indicate it had identified the people in the video.

The full statement:

"We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night. To be clear, we condemn this behavior, and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values. We expect all attendees to act with class and respect toward others. Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed, and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations is promptly removed and may be banned from future events."

Texas freshman Quintrevion Wisner was also seen in the video standing next to Brice and McDonald. His mother, Angie Wisner, was among the people to respond to the video on Sunday, posting on X that the Texas parents not only dealt with the obscene language, but also had beer cans, water bottles and spit at them:

"The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that!

"Love you Son!

"But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace

Not only did Alabama get outgained by Texas 454-362 at home, the Tide also committed two turnovers— both interceptions by new starting quarterback Jalen Milroe — and got called for 10 penalties worth 90 yards. Texas surged to the win with three straight touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

It was a rough enough performance, and a watched enough performance, that Alabama got pushed down to No. 10 in AP Poll earlier this week.