Alabama couple charged in shooting death of 1-year-old child

An Alabama couple was charged in the death of their 1-year-old child, who died from a gunshot wound Saturday morning, WHNT reported.
Aleisha Danielle Parker, 30, and Bradley Nathan Parker, 33, were charged with murder, according to Lt. Donny Shaw of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Both were booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond, WAFF reported.
According to Madison County deputy coroner Tyler Berryhill, the child was shot Saturday morning in the town of Triana. The child was taken to a hospital in Huntsville and was pronounced dead, AL.com reported.
Neither parent has a criminal record in Alabama, WHNT reported. The child’s name has not been released.
The Madison County sheriff's department said it was continuing to conduct an investigation.
