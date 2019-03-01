Alabama man accused of driving 121 mph while drunk

An Alabama man is accused of not only driving 121 mph in Georgia, but also doing so while drunk.
Maurice Winsell, 34, was spotted driving south on the highway by an Alpharetta police officer Sunday night, according to WSB-TV. Police said Winsell refused to pull over his Chevrolet Sonic after the officer began pursuing him, making several erratic lane changes in the process.
He eventually pulled over, and police said they found four open and empty beer cans in the car, in addition to a cup filled with hard liquor.
“Our officer made contact with the driver, who initially just held up his driver’s license,” Alpharetta police Sgt. Howard Miller told the news station. “(The officer) requested for the driver to step out of the vehicle. He refused.”
Winsell, who was taken into custody, faces DUI, open container, reckless driving and other driving-related charges. He was booked into the North Fulton Jail Annex.
