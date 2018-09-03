Alabama's Nick Saban apologizes to reporter after combative answer

University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban called ESPN reporter Maria Taylor to apologize after his combative answer to her question on the sidelines after the top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated Louisville 51-14 in their season opener, ESPN reported.
Saban has been peppered with questions about which quarterback would start for the Tide -- Jalen Hurts or Tua Tagovailoa -- and his frustration boiled over when Taylor, ESPN’s sideline reporter, asked him a question after the game.
"What answers did you have about your quarterbacks after watching them play tonight?" Taylor asked Saban.
"I still like both guys,” Saban said. “I think both guys are good players. I think both guys can help our team. All right, so why do you continually get me to say something that doesn’t respect one of them? I'm not going to, so quit asking.”
Tagovailoa completed 12 passes in 16 attempts for 227 yards and two touchdowns against Louisville. Hurts went 5-for-9 for 70 yards.
