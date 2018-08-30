Albuquerque store clerk fights back when confronted by armed robber

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Security video shows an Albuquerque store clerk giving a would-be robber a taste of his own medicine.
Video shows the man pull a gun on Quick Stop Market's owner as she's behind the register, demand money, then strike her.
After the woman was hit with the gun, she turned the tables on the man and pulled out a weapon of her own.
"She ran after him outside and hit him with a baseball bat and she even took his backpack," says store owner Sam Awad.
He believes the same man tried to rob the business one day earlier.
"It looks like the only solution is for hardworking people, honest people to start standing up for themselves and start protecting their properties and businesses otherwise these businesses are going to be something in history," he says. "They're not going to exist anymore."
