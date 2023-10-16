ALCS, NLCS: Rangers take 2-0 lead over Astros, Phillies take on Diamondbacks in Game 1

What a start for the Texas Rangers.

A day after Jordan Montgomery led a shutout of the Astros in Houston, the Rangers held on for a 5-4 win in a Game 2 thriller on Tuesday. The Rangers jumped out to a 4-0 start in the first inning and got six three-run innings from Nathan Eovaldi, who worked his way out of a fifth-inning bases-loaded jam with no outs without allowing a run.

The Rangers threatened to cut their deficit to 5-4 on a Yordan Álvarez home run in the eight, but would never tie or take the lead.

In the night cap, the Philadelphia Phillies will kick off the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Philadelphia is looking to make it two straight trips to the World Series, while Arizona hasn't found itself in this position since 2007, when the D-backs were swept by the Colorado Rockies in the NLCS.

Merrill Kelly will take the mound Monday for the Diamondbacks. He'll be opposed by Aaron Nola, who gets the start for the Phillies.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, updates and highlights as all four remaining postseason teams are in action Monday.