  • Aldi to sell wine, cheese Advent calendars this fall

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Aldi is selling an adult version of the popular holiday Advent calendar featuring a mini bottle of wine for every day of December leading up to Christmas.

    The Germany-based grocery store chain will sell a cheese version, too.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Aldi will start selling the wine Advent calendar in the United States on Nov. 7, officials told Food & Wine magazine.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The wine calendar will contain 24 miniature bottles of red, white and bubbly -- including pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, merlot, malbec and other blends.

    Last year’s wine Advent calendar, sold only in Europe, contained the equivalent of six bottles of wine.

    The cheese Advent calendar promises to pair perfectly, containing 24 different cheese samples leading up to Christmas Day on Dec. 25.

    Both speciality Advent calendars will only be available for a limited time, an Aldi official told Food & Wine

    The wine calendar is expected to sell for $69.99 and the cheese version is expected to retail for $12.99.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories