All-Pro Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves Seahawks game with ankle injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, is tackled while running the ball during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

All-Pro Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with an apparent leg injury.

Kupp came up limping after blocking on a second-quarter run play and received medical attention on the sideline. He was in obvious pain as a trainer worked on his right leg.

He then limped to the locker room for further evaluation. He returned to the sideline after halftime but didn't join Rams offense for the start of the second half. The Rams initially listed him as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The injury appears to be to the same ankle that required surgery last season following a high sprain. Kupp recovered in time for training camp, but he injured his right hamstring, costing him the first four games of 2023. He's returned and started five straight games, tallying 23 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown through Week 10.

