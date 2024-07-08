All-Star Game selections and snubs, results from the weekend series and a Padres attendance record

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

We finally have the complete MLB All-Star Game rosters, and everyone has some thoughts. Who was selected and who was snubbed? Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break it all down.

Among the biggest snubs, Brandon Nimmo who the guys argue may be even more deserving than Francisco Lindor. As for the guys who were selected, Jake and Jordan are most happy for guys like Jurickson Profar and David Fry, who got their first All-Star Game nods.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan go through the series from this weekend, including how Raphael Devers continued his arc as the new Yankees killer.

The guys also have segments on a warm and fuzzy moment from the San Diego Padres, who set a new attendance record on a random Friday night, plus the guys give their nuclear overreaction to Colton Brewer who fractured his hand when he punched the dugout wall.

