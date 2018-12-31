  • Alleged tip jar thief dies in pond after trying to get away from officers, police say

    By: Rikki Klaus, WSBTV.com

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man suspected of stealing a tip jar from a Georgia restaurant Sunday night died after fleeing the scene, authorities said.

    Police officers and firefighters in Gwinnett County, Georgia, said they tried to save the robbery suspect, who crashed into a pond Sunday night.

    They told Atlanta's WSB-TV that the suspect robbed Italian Pie, a restaurant on Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn, about 6 p.m.

    Police followed the suspect and tried to stop his car off Steve Reynolds Boulevard, authorities said. After the suspect ran off the road, police found the vehicle upside-down in a retention pond, authorities said.

    The suspect has been identified as Jaylen Purge, 18, police said.

    Officials told WSB-TV's Rikki Klaus that the tip jar had about $100 in it, plus change. 

