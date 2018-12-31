Alleged tip jar thief dies in pond after trying to get away from officers, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man suspected of stealing a tip jar from a Georgia restaurant Sunday night died after fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Police officers and firefighters in Gwinnett County, Georgia, said they tried to save the robbery suspect, who crashed into a pond Sunday night.
They told Atlanta's WSB-TV that the suspect robbed Italian Pie, a restaurant on Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn, about 6 p.m.
Police followed the suspect and tried to stop his car off Steve Reynolds Boulevard, authorities said. After the suspect ran off the road, police found the vehicle upside-down in a retention pond, authorities said.
The suspect has been identified as Jaylen Purge, 18, police said.
Officials told WSB-TV's Rikki Klaus that the tip jar had about $100 in it, plus change.
– Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
UPDATE: Police say the deceased suspect was identified as Jaylen Purge, 18, of Duluth. https://t.co/IFOU0Is9CY— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) December 31, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- 14-pound, 13-ounce newborn sets record at hospital
- Missing man with dementia spotted 30 miles from where he was last seen
- Woman critically injured after being shot inside local home
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh Steelers James Conner inspired by young boy fighting cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}