Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, could contain real milk

HP Hood LLC, the company that makes Almond Breeze almond milk, is recalling certain varieties of the non-dairy product because they could contain real milk, posing an allergen risk to those who are sensitive or allergic to milk, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
About 145,254 half gallons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk were shipped to stores in 28 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesotta, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze in half gallons have a use by date of Sept. 2, 2018 and the following codes:
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109
The UPC on the recalled products is 41570 05621 and can be found on the side panel, according to the FDA announcment.
Customers can return the items to where they purchased them for a complete refund or exchange.
Visit Blue Diamond’s website for more information.
