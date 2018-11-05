Amazon offers free shipping during holiday season

Amazon is offering free shipping on all orders this holiday season for U.S. customers beginning Nov. 5.
CNN reported Monday that the company is offering free shipping for a limited time only in an attempt to add Prime members and pump up sales.
No minimum purchase is required.
"With free shipping, your order will be delivered five to eight business days after all your items are available to ship, including pre-order items," according to Amazon's website.
The company has not yet released an end date to this promotion.
Click here for more information.
