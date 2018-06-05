  • Amber Alert: Sex-offender may be taking baby to the coast

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina and Virginia are following up on tips as they search for a 7-month-old girl they say was abducted at knifepoint from the baby's mother.

    Police in Danville, Virginia, said Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy at a convenience store near the North Carolina state line.

    Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faces "extreme danger."

    An update Monday night said Kennedy may have been spotted in Seven Springs, southeast of Raleigh, and could be headed to Oak Island on the North Carolina coast.

    Authorities said Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in Asheboro, North Carolina.

    Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.

