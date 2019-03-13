MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for a Wisconsin man they believe shot and killed the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, then fled with their child.
According to WITI-TV, police said Dariaz Higgins, 34, shot Sierra Robinson, 24, and another woman Monday afternoon outside a Milwaukee apartment building. Robinson died at the scene, while the other woman was treated at a nearby hospital, WTMJ-TV reported.
Investigators believe Higgins fled with his and Robinson's daughter, 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, WTMJ reported.
Higgins is now wanted on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, WISN reported.
According to an Amber Alert, Higgins, aka Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis, is a 5-foot-10, 170-pound black male with black hair, brown eyes, facial hair and tattoos. He may be traveling with Noelani, a 2-foot-tall, 30-pound black female with black hair and brown eyes, authorities said.
WFTS-TV reported that Higgins "was last seen driving a black 2014 Cadillac SUV with Florida license plate tag HVCZ95" and has connections to Florida and Las Vegas. Police believe he is "armed and dangerous."
If you have information about the case, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Milwaukee police at 414-935-7022.
