COLUMBIA, S.C. - The family of a South Carolina woman who died after suffering a medical emergency on an American Airlines flight has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, WIS TV reported.
Brittany Oswell, 25, was on the April 15, 2016, flight from Honolulu to Dallas-Fort Worth with her husband when she fainted after becoming dizzy and disoriented and started to slur her speech, according to court documents obtained by WIS TV.
She regained consciousness, but became ill in the bathroom about one to three hours later, WIS TV reported.
A doctor on the plane told flight attendants to tell the crew that the plane needed to land so Oswell could get medical attention, according to WIS TV. However, the lawsuit alleges no landing attempt was made.
Oswell stopped breathing and never regained consciousness, WIS TV reported. She was put on life support for three days and declared dead on April 18, 2016.
Oswell’s parents and husband are suing American Airlines.
