Amish man fined $28K accused of poaching 26-point buck

COSHOCTON, Ohio - An Ohio Amish man has to pay more than $28,000 for killing a 26-point buck illegally.
Junior L. Troyer, 43, pleaded no contest in Coshocton Municipal court after being accused of providing false information while game-checking a deer, attaching a game-check number to a deer that belonged to another animal, taking more than one antlered deer in licensed deer, possessing deer or deer parts without a valid tag or permit and attaching a doe game-check number to an antlered deer, the Coshocton Tribune reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- From duct-taped shoes to $11M: Man leaves surprise donations
- 3 charged in alleged abduction of infant in O'Hara Township
- Man cycling home from work allegedly struck, grievously injured by drunk driver
- 200-Person Brawl Breaks Out At Virginia Skating Rink
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Officials said Troyer shot and killed an 8-point buck on Nov. 7. He went back out and killed the 26-point buck that night. Officials said he then removed the heads of both deer. He tagged the body of the 8-point buck with the head of the 26-point one and checked the body of the 26-point buck as a doe. He tossed the head of the 8-point into a ditch, which was later found by authorities, according to the newspaper.
A judge fined Troyer $150 each charge, along with court costs. He was also told to pay $27,904.46 in restitution to the state for the value of the deer.
Troyer was originally also sentenced to 60 days in jail and the revocation of hunting privileges for two years, but the jail sentences was suspended and the license revocation was reduced to one year if Troyer paid the fines and restitution in full, the Coshocton Tribune reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}