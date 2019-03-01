Amused commuters make room for llama on train trip to Wizard Con

PORTLAND, Ore. - A llama named Caesar hopped aboard a light rail train in Portland last weekend for a ride to Wizard Con as amused commuters made room for the four-legged animal.
Several riders took pictures of Caesar, who was heading to the Oregon Convention Center with his handler, Larry McCool. McCool told Oregon Live that the llama tends to bring a smile to even the sternest of faces.
Caesar the No Drama Llama has a website, a social media director, multiple personal assistants and a handler named Larry McCool https://t.co/6nsjxkAEGn— Tracy Chou 👩🏻💻 (@triketora) February 27, 2019
But transit officials weren’t smiling.
“While we appreciate that Caeser is promoted as ‘The No Drama Llama,’ and that he apparently was well-behaved during his ride, TriMet policy only allows service animals on TriMet vehicles,” spokesman Tim Becker said in an email to the news site.
The llama does provide a service, according to its website. Caesar is for hire for charity, business or personal events and parties where hosts are “looking for a fun and unique guest star.” The website also says Caesar performs at charitable events for free.
