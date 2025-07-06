An Alabama elementary student and a camp director among those killed in devasting Texas floods

A beloved director of Texas summer camp for girls. An Alabama elementary student away from home. A woman found dead after an intensive search. These are a few of the dozens of victims lost in devastating flooding in Texas.

The flooding in central Texas originated from the fast-moving waters on the Guadalupe River on Friday, killing more than 50 people, including 15 children. Authorities say search and rescue efforts are still underway for dozens missing from a summer camp for girls.

JANE RAGSDALE

Jane Ragsdale, 68, devoted her life to the Heart O’the Hills Camp, a summer camp for girls in Texas Hill Country. She was a camper and counselor there herself in the 1970s before becoming a co-owner. By the 1980s, she was director of the camp in Hunt.

“She was the heart of The Heart,” the camp said in a statement. “She was our guiding light, our example, and our safe place. She had the rare gift of making every person feel seen, loved, and important.”

Since the camp was between sessions, no children were staying there when the floodwaters rose. The camp's facilities, directly in the path of the flood, were extensively damaged and access to the site remained difficult, according to camp officials. The camp has been in existence since the 1950s.

Camp officials said Ragsdale would be remembered for her strength and wisdom.

“We are heartbroken. But above all, we are grateful,” the camp said. “Grateful to have known her, to have learned from her, and to carry her light forward.”

In a 2015 oral history for the Kerr County Historical Commission, Ragsdale, whose first name was Cynthie, but went by her middle name Jane, talked about how her father was also a camp director and how much she enjoyed her experiences.

“I loved every minute of camp from the first time I stepped foot in one,” she recalled.

Videos of Ragsdale strumming a guitar and singing to campers during a recent session were posted in a memorial on the camp’s Facebook page: “Life is good today. So keep singing ’til we meet, again.”

SARAH MARSH

Eight-year-old Sarah Marsh from Alabama had been attending Camp Mystic in Texas, a longtime Christian girls camp in Hunt where several others were killed in the floods. Several dozen children were still missing early Sunday.

Marsh was a student at Cherokee Bend Elementary in suburban Birmingham.

“This is an unimaginable loss for her family, her school, and our entire community,” Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch said in a Facebook post. “Sarah’s passing is a sorrow shared by all of us, and our hearts are with those who knew and loved her."

He said the community — where about 20,000 people reside — would rally behind the Marsh family as they grieved.

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama also noted the girl’s tragic death.

“We continue to pray for the victims’ loved ones, the survivors, those who are still missing, and our brave first responders as search and rescue efforts continue in Texas,” she said in a post on social media platform X.

TANYA BURWICK

Tanya Burwick, 62, had been reported missing early Friday and was last seen driving in the San Angelo area, which was also affected by rising floodwaters. Police investigating her disappearance found her unoccupied SUV fully submerged in floodwaters later that day.

When search efforts became too dangerous by evening, police suspended operations until the following morning. That's when Burwick's body was found just blocks from her vehicle.

“Our hearts are heavy as we extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Burwick’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” the San Angelo Police Department said in a Facebook post. “We ask that the public continue to keep the Burwick family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Police in San Angelo said more than 12,000 houses, barns and other buildings have been affected by the floods in the community of roughly 100,000 people.

