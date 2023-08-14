AP Top 25: Defending national champion Georgia leads preseason poll

Georgia is starting the 2023 season where it left off.
The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the preseason AP poll ahead of Michigan and Ohio State. The Bulldogs got 60 of 63 first-place votes. Michigan got two and Ohio State got one.
All three teams made the College Football Playoff a season ago. Georgia beat Ohio State in a semifinal while TCU took down Michigan. The Bulldogs then demolished TCU in the national title game to win back-to-back national titles. If Georgia wins the national title for a third consecutive season, the Bulldogs will be the first team since Minnesota in the 1930s to three-peat.
TCU is ranked at No. 17 in the poll after losing many key contributors on offense from its playoff team of a year ago.
Alabama and LSU round out the top five while USC is at No. 6 and Penn State is at No. 7. Florida State is the top-ranked ACC team at No. 8 and Clemson is at No. 9 ahead of Washington.
Preseason AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Alabama
5. LSU
6. USC
7. Penn State
8. Florida State
9. Clemson
10. Washington
11. Texas
12. Tennessee
13. Notre Dame
14. Utah
15. Oregon
16. Kansas State
17. TCU
18. Oregon State
19. Wisconsin
20. Oklahoma
21. North Carolina
22. Ole Miss
23. Texas A&M
24. Tulane
25. Iowa