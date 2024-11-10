AP Top 25: Georgia and Miami drop out of the top 10 after Week 11 losses

Georgia tumbled out of the top 10 after its loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are now at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 after losing 28-10. Georgia dropped nine spots from No. 2 and is one spot ahead of Miami after the Hurricanes lost on the road to Georgia Tech. Miami fell eight spots from No. 4 to No. 12.
Oregon stayed at No. 1 after beating Maryland at home. Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 2, Texas jumped two spots to No. 3 and Penn State also moved up two spots to No. 4. Indiana rounds out the top five after moving up three spots following a 20-15 win at home vs. Michigan.
AP Top 25
1. Oregon (10-0)
2. Ohio State (8-1)
3. Texas (8-1)
4. Penn State (8-1)
5. Indiana (10-0)
6. Tennessee (8-1)
7. BYU (9-0)
8. Notre Dame (8-1)
9. Alabama (7-2)
10. Ole Miss (8-2)
11. Georgia (7-2)
12. Miami (9-1)
13. Boise State (8-1)
14. SMU (8-1)
15. Texas A& (7-2)
16. Army (9-0)
17. Clemson (7-2)
18. Colorado (7-2)
19. Washington State (8-1)
20. Kansas State (7-2)
21. LSU (6-3)
22. Louisville (6-3)
23. South Carolina (6-3)
24. Missouri (7-2)
25. Tulane (8-2)