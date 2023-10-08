AP Top 25: Oklahoma jumps up to No. 5 following huge win over Texas

Following its thrilling victory over Texas, Oklahoma made a big jump in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Sooners upset the Longhorns 34-30 thanks to a Dillon Gabriel touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left in regulation. With the win, OU jumped up seven spots from No. 12 up to No. 5 in the latest AP poll.

Georgia and Michigan remained at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Texas was No. 3 last week but fell to No. 9 with the loss. Texas falling down in the rankings allowed Ohio State and Florida State to each move up a spot. Ohio State is now No. 3 and Florida State moved up to No. 4.

No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon all had bye weeks and held steady. And behind No. 9 Texas, USC rounded out the top 10 at No. 10. The Trojans needed three overtimes to beat Arizona and remain undefeated.

Alabama went on the road and beat Texas A&M but did not receive a bump in the rankings. The Tide remained at No. 11 ahead of three teams that moved up — No. 12 North Carolina, No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 14 Louisville.

UNC, which moved up two spots, blasted Syracuse 40-7 to remain undefeated. Ole Miss trailed Arkansas in the fourth quarter before scoring 10 points in the final eight minutes to win 27-20. Nonetheless, the Rebels moved up three spots.

Louisville had the biggest jump of the weekend, moving up 11 spots from No. 25 to No. 14 after a 33-20 home win over No. 10 Notre Dame. Following the loss, the Irish fell all the way down to No. 21.

Another team to fall was Washington State. The Cougars lost 25-17 to UCLA and dropped six spots to No. 19. UCLA returned to the rankings at No. 18 after Saturday’s win over WSU.

Other notable falls included Kentucky, which dropped from No. 20 to No. 24 after getting blown out by No. 1 Georgia, and No. 25 Miami. The Hurricanes were previously undefeated but fell eight spots after an inexcusable loss to Georgia Tech.

Full AP Top 25 ahead of Week 7

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Louisville

15. Oregon State

16. Utah

17. Duke

18. UCLA

19. Washington State (412)

19. Tennessee (412)

21. Notre Dame

22. LSU

23. Kansas

24. Kentucky

25. Miami