Apartment ad with combined kitchen-bathroom goes viral

ST. LOUIS - A Craigslist ad for a studio apartment in St. Louis with a most unusual layout has gone viral.
Let's just say it's the perfect place for multitaskers, or anyone with a good sense of humor.
The apartment, located in a building which was completed in 1907, has a combined kitchen and bathroom, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The photo taken from the Craigslist ad shows a stove, sink and cabinets on one side of the room, with a bathtub and shower on the other side and a toilet in the middle.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers Le'Veon Bell a no show at practice
- 'Wasping' is new, dangerous method of getting high
- Allegheny County Jail on lockdown after employees sickened by unknown substance
- VIDEO: Former Vice President Joe Biden marches in Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Have to love the St. Louis housing market. Combo kitchen/bathroom, $525/month pic.twitter.com/T4TskfWxHD— Jarel Loveless (@jarelloveless) September 1, 2018
The photo of the apartment's strange layout went viral online, generating over 2,500 comments on Reddit.
While many people expressed disgust, the property leasing manager, Harold Karabell, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the unit had passed its city inspection. Karabell confirmed that the apartment, which had been advertised at $525 per month, has been rented.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}