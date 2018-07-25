  • April the giraffe is pregnant with baby No. 5!

    Updated:

    April the giraffe is expecting again!

    The world was fascinated with April’s last pregnancy, watching every moment of her journey on the Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Cam.

    Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, announced April’s current pregnancy Wednesday morning on the TODAY show. It will be the 17-year-old giraffe’s fifth baby.

    Patch said April is expected to give birth in the early spring. The average giraffe is pregnant for 15 months.

    Oliver, 7, is the father of baby No. 5. He’s also the father of April’s baby born last April, Tajiri.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories