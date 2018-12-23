‘Are you serious?' Stranger buys teacher a tank of gasoline

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - A Tennessee special education teacher learned a valuable lesson in kindness earlier this week.
Blake Hastings, who is working two jobs while pursuing her master’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University, was about to run out of gas when she pulled into a gas station in Spring Hill.
Hastings had only a few dollars for gas, but a stranger solved that issue by filling her tank, WTVF reported.
“This kind lady from the pump next to me told me to pull up behind her. At first I questioned her, I said, ‘Are you serious?’ and she was like ‘Yes of course, pull behind me,’” Hastings told the television station.
Hastings learned the stranger had bought $600 worth of Kroger gift cards, and the fuel points she accumulated allowed her to buy gasoline for six cents a gallon, WTVF reported. So, to her surprise, Hastings received a full tank of gasoline.
“I have no clue who she was. I don’t think she realized how much it touched me,” Hastings told the television station. “She was so eager to share her goodness.”
