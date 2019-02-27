Argument over crab legs boils over at Alabama restaurant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - An argument over crab legs at an Alabama restaurant Friday boiled over and resulted in the arrests of two steamed customers, WHNT reported.
The incident in the food line at the Meteor Buffet in Huntsville was witnessed by police Officer Gerald Johnson, who was eating when the fight broke out, the television station reported.
"Literally, (it happened) as I sat down and maybe took two bites out of my plate," Johnson told WHNT. "There's a woman who's beating a man. People are moving around, plates are shattering everywhere.
"It's not something you typically hear, if you can imagine a fencing match.”
Chequita Sandral Jenkins, 39, is charged with assaulting John Robert Chapman, 71, who suffered a cut on his head. Chapman is charged with disorderly conduct, AL.com reported.
Johnson told WHNT that both Chapman and Johnson admitted they had lost their tempers..
"They'd been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10, 20 minutes,” Johnson told the television station. “When they finally came out, it's very heated. Especially if someone is taking more than their fair share.”
