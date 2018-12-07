  • Arizona couple put children in trunk while dogs sat in backseat during 900-mile drive

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CASPER, Wy. - An Arizona couple will spend 30 days in jail after stuffing two children in the trunk of a car while a pair of dogs sat in the backseat during most of a 900-mile drive to Wyoming.

    Michael J. Fee, 63, of Peoria, and Amber L. Freudenstein, 31, of Tempe, pleaded guilty Thursday in Natrona County Circuit Court to two counts of misdemeanor child endangering, the Casper Star-Tribune reported

    The couple told investigators there wasn’t enough space in the car for the children, who were under 10 years old, and their German shepherds.

    “I tried to make things as safe as I could for them,” Fee told the Star-Tribune. “It wasn’t anything malicious.”

    One of the children got out of the trunk in Utah and rode on the passenger floorboards while the other child was kept in the trunk the rest of the way to Wyoming.

    The couple planned to travel back Thursday with three children in the trunk, the Star-Tribune reported.

     
     

