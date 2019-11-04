TERRA ALTA, W.Va. - Police are searching for a couple considered armed and dangerous after a murder Sunday in West Virginia, the Preston County Sheriff’s Office said.
Aaron Hoard, 33, of Morgantown, is suspected of shooting and killing Grant Felton, 38, at a bar in Terra Alta, authorities said. Hoard’s girlfriend, Machaela Jeffries is believed to be helping him avoid arrest.
Hoard and Jeffries might have their 1-year-old child with them.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hoard drives a black 2018 Dodge Ram.
Authorities said anyone who sees the couple should call 911 and not attempt to contact them.
