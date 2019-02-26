Army mule to retire, looking for new home

FORT HOOD, Texas - Tina’s service to our country is done. Now the Army mule is looking for a retirement home of sorts.
Tina is Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detachment’s mule.
She was born in 1999 and served the detachment since 2006, KWTX reported.
“She was a fully operational draft mule until 2018 and has participated in countless cavalry charges, mounted weapons demonstrations, civic parades and color guards,” officials with the detachment said on Facebook.
Her partner in the demonstrations was Dolly, her sister who died in 2018 from bone cancer, KWTX reported.
Tina may be retiring from the Army, but that doesn’t mean she’s in for a lifetime of rest and relaxation.
Post officials say she can still do some light work and can do it alone since she has adjusted to the loss of her sister.
She could be paired with another animal, but only under the guidance of someone with experience, KWTX reported.
She can also be ridden and pulled, KVUE reported.
For more information on how you could adopt Tina, email the cavalry division
201CDHorseCavalryDetachment@gmail.com
