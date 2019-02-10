Army veteran holds sign outside hospital asking for work

HOUSTON - An unemployed Army veteran certified as a respiratory therapist held a sign outside a Houston hospital looking for work, KHOU reported.
Staff Sgt. Lajon Elliott wore fatigues and boots and stood outside the Texas Medical Center, where he was treated for a stroke last February, the television station reported.
The handmade sign reads “Army veteran, patient of this hospital, wants to work after stroke.”
Elliott, certified, registered and trained as a respiratory therapist during his 17 years in the military, said he has had one job interview in three years.
TRENDING NOW:
- Five kids, ages 12-16, charged in shooting death of Nashville musician
- Rent increase forcing downtown Pittsburgh restaurant out
- Complicated system to push snow into the area Sunday
- VIDEO: Kennywood's newest roller coaster 'Steel Curtain' taking shape
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
“I’m more than qualified,” Elliott told KHOU. “I’m not sure what’s happening but I would like to know.”.
Two of the businesses where Elliott applied issued statements to the television station, noting, they could not specifically comment on job applications.
“However, recruiting and retaining veterans is important to MD Anderson, as U.S. service members have valuable attributes, such as leadership, dependability, teamwork and problem-solving skills,” a spokesman for MD Anderson said. “We currently employ nearly 500 individuals who have identified themselves as veterans, active duty service members, National Guard members or reservists.”
According to a Memorial Hermann spokesman, the organization currently employs many U.S. military veterans.
“In a three-year period, from 2012 to 2015, we hired nearly 1,000 veterans, and the system is proud to celebrate our employees' service to our country.” the spokesman said.
Elliott said he is hoping a hospital will find room for him, and is prepared to stand outside with his sign every day until he finds a job, KHOU reported.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}