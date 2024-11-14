Army's playoff chances & Week 12 Race for the Case | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde analyze the playoff chances for Army after their awkward placement in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. They also react to a quote from Colorado head coach Deion Sanders explaining his unique roster building approach. They discuss why his emphasis on the transfer portal could work in the future of college football.

Also on today's show, they cover fans complaining about noon games and LSU bringing in a scab version of Mike the Tiger. Lastly, they pitch the most intriguing games to watch in Week 12 and share their picks for this week's edition of Race for the Case.

(2:04) Army's playoff chances

(12:49) Coach Prime's roster building

(25:31) Noon games

(34:23) Fake Mike the Tiger

(41:57) Intriguing games of Week 12

(52:31) Race for the Case

