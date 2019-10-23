Arrest made in shooting that killed toddler, wounded 2 adults in Philadelphia

The suspect was taken in to custody Tuesday night. But his name and further details about the counts he'll face have not been released.
The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, when someone outside the home fired several shots into the residence.
A 2-year-old girl was struck in the back of the head, while her 24-year-old mother was struck in the head and in the back. The child died in her mother's arms.
A 33-year-old man who was working at the home was hit in the stomach and critically injured. But both adults are expected to survive.
