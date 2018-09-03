Astros fan, 7, gets healing gifts after being hit in jaw by line drive

HOUSTON - A 7-year-old boy whose jaw was fractured when hit by a line drive before his first-ever Houston Astros game will have better memories of his second contest.
Graham McAnelly was hit when Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman hit a line drive during batting practice three weeks ago, KHOU reported.
A personal apology from his favorite @astros player can make anything better.. even a broken jaw! This seven year old is nothing but smiles after getting a signed ball from @ABREG_1 three weeks after his line drive hit him square in the jaw. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/xprH9O2ccs— Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) September 1, 2018
Saturday night, McAnelly returned to Minute Maid Park and met Bregman, who signed a ball for the boy and gave him a pair of batting gloves, the television station reported.
“I smashed you? I'm sorry dude," Bregman said when he met Graham.
Bregman was apologetic as he talked to McAnelly, who said the Astros star was his favorite player.
“That was my bad, and I had to get him some BG, some batting gloves, so I'm sorry,” Bregman told KHOU. “And it won’t happen again, gotta keep (the ball) fair.”
McAnelly was sitting in the left field stands when he was hit. He stayed at the game with his family, holding an ice pack to keep the swelling down, KHOU reported.
The second time around at Minute Maid Park, the boy held some special gifts.
“I got his glove and his autograph," McAnelly told the television station. “He said I was like a trooper, and he said I was very nice.”
Bregman kept his word on straightening out his line drives, hitting his 26th homer of the season Saturday night as the Astros rallied past the Los Angeles Angels, 7-3.
