0 At Masterpiece Cakeshop, cheers and smiles for Jack Phillips after Supreme Court ruling

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Fighting back tears, longtime Masterpiece Cakeshop customer George Hefner proudly showed off his celebratory cake to reporters Monday morning.

“God Bless America and Masterpiece Cakeshop” spelled out the red icing on the cherry cake Hefner bought in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that absolved owner Jack Phillips of discrimination charges for refusing to create a custom wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

“I’m very proud to be here and to support Jack. We won. We won,” Hefner said.

Hefner was one of many customers who packed the suburban Denver store to offer handshakes and hugs to Phillips.

Phillips and his staff declined to comment publicly following the ruling, but cheers and smiles were obvious at the shop.

Many of Phillips’ customers on Monday said they oppose discrimination but also value religious freedom. The court ruling didn’t address that area and was instead narrowly focused on the actions of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. The justices ruled that the commission was hostile to Phillips while allowing other bakers to refuse to create cakes that demeaned gays and same-sex marriages.

Monday morning, a few hours after the ruling, celebratory balloons fluttered in the warm sun outside the building, and two men discussed missionary work while drinking coffee.

Hefner said he believes that gay and lesbian customers are “fine people,” but the bakery should have the right to refuse service if it violates Phillips’ religious freedom to oppose gay marriage.

After stepping in to congratulate Phillips, Pastor Gino Geraci said he opposes all kinds of discrimination and said he wished the Supreme Court had offered more clear guidance about the interplay between freedom of speech, business and religious freedom.

Geraci said people ought to be able to maintain their deeply held religious opposition to gay marriage and to “mourn” certain behaviors while also protecting individual rights for everyone else.

“Where does religion freedom end and discrimination begin?” asked Geraci, the senior pastor at the Cavalry South Denver church. “I’m thinking the lines aren’t as clearly drawn as we would have hoped. I don’t think the courts went far enough. This is a decision that’s going to have to be made in the future.”