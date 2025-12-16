Authorities say they have no suspect in custody in the death of an MIT professor shot at home

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Authorities near Boston say they have no suspect in custody in the death of an MIT professor shot at his home.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, died at a local hospital on Tuesday morning after the Monday night shooting in Brookline, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Loureiro was the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and a professor in both the Nuclear Science and Engineering and Physics departments, the school said. MIT said it was offering support and other services to his students, colleagues and others in the community.

Brookline police referred questions about the shooting to the prosecutor’s office, which gave only limited information about what it called “an active and ongoing homicide investigation.”

Loureiro pursued his studies in Portugal and London and did postdoctoral work at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, according to his MIT faculty page. He was a researcher at the Institute for Plasmas and Nuclear Fusion at IST Lisbon before joining MIT in 2016, it said.

