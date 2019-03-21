Baby cough syrup sold nationwide at Dollar General stores is being recalled because it could be contaminated with bacteria that could cause illness.
A lot of 2-fluid ounce bottles of DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus are being recalled due to the potential contamination of Bacillus cereus, according to the FDA.
“Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to produce two forms of gastrointestinal illness, one being a syndrome primarily of vomiting, and the other of diarrhea. Most often, illnesses are mild and self-limiting, although more serious and even lethal cases have occurred,” a recall announcement from the FDA said.
