  • Baby found home alone after intoxicated mother reports child missing, deputies say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An inebriated mother reported her baby missing after leaving the child at home while she went drinking, investigators said. 

    The child was found at the woman’s house, after she called police from a family member’s residence to report the child missing, KOB reported

    "Nobody is here at the residence but I do have the baby, she is laying on the bed," San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cody Tipler can be heard saying in dashcam footage.

    The baby is in good condition and was cared for until a sober member of the family could pick her up, investigators said.

