Baby giraffe born at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A baby giraffe was born at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park Monday afternoon.
The Masai giraffe calf was born around 2 p.m. on the savannah in the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction.
The baby giraffe stands about 6-feet tall.
The attraction was temporarily closed while the mother giraffe gave birth.
New Baby Giraffe at Animal Kingdom!https://t.co/hCMlxLmjRZ— Mickey & Beyond 365 (@MickeyBeyond365) January 14, 2019
Park officials said it is too early to tell the gender but the calf is already bonding well with mom, Mara.
Park guests will be able to see the giraffe on the Kilimanjaro Safari ride.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds
- 11-year-old boy dies after being hit by car waiting for school bus; 2 other siblings injured
- Trump serves fast-food smorgasbord to Clemson Tigers during White House celebration
- VIDEO: Difference between change of venue and change of venire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}