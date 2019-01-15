  • Baby giraffe born at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - A baby giraffe was born at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom theme park Monday afternoon. 

    The Masai giraffe calf was born around 2 p.m. on the savannah in the Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction. 

    The baby giraffe stands about 6-feet tall. 

    The attraction was temporarily closed while the mother giraffe gave birth. 

    Park officials said it is too early to tell the gender but the calf is already bonding well with mom, Mara. 

    Park guests will be able to see the giraffe on the Kilimanjaro Safari ride. 

