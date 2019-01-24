Baby ingested meth through breast milk, police say; mother arrested

BANGOR, Maine - Authorities in Maine have arrested a 20-year-old woman after her 7-month-old baby tested positive for methamphetamines, which police believe the child ingested through breast milk, according to multiple reports.
Alyssa Murch, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of furnishing drugs and endangering the welfare of a child, police said Wednesday, according to the Bangor Daily News. Her arrest came more than one month after police were called to respond to a report of a baby unconscious at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, the newspaper reported.
Authorities were called to the medical center around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, where they found the 7-month-old child had regained consciousness, WCSH reported. The baby appeared to be suffering from a meth overdose and was being treated, according to the news station.
“At seven months old, there’s not a lot of ways that can happen,” Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters told WVII-TV. “The investigation ultimately revealed it was delivered through breast milk.”
Murch is expected to appear Feb. 20 for a hearing at the Penobscot Judicial Center, the Daily News reported.
Authorities continue to investigate.
