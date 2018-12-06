  • Bacon vending machine installed at Ohio State

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    COLUMBUS, Ohio - Bringing home the bacon just got easier for students at Ohio State.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The Ohio Pork Council sponsored a bacon vending machine at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences that offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.

    The pork products were donated by Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale. Proceeds from the machine support the school’s meat sciences program. 

    Members of the program will stock and maintain the machine while it is on campus through Dec. 13.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories