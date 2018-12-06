Bacon vending machine installed at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Bringing home the bacon just got easier for students at Ohio State.
The Ohio Pork Council sponsored a bacon vending machine at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences that offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.
The pork products were donated by Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale. Proceeds from the machine support the school’s meat sciences program.
Members of the program will stock and maintain the machine while it is on campus through Dec. 13.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
