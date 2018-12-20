Bankrupt Sears to pay $25.3 million in bonuses to executives

Sears, which filed for bankruptcy in October, is planning to pay out more than $25 million in bonuses to its top executives.
A federal judge has signed off on the company’s request to pay bonuses to some of its high-ranking employees, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October after reportedly losing nearly $1.9 billion this year.
Sears plans to pay $8.4 million to 19 executives if the company is able to reach certain fiscal goals in the first six months of 2019. The retailer could also pay $16.9 million to another group of 315 top employees, the Tribune reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- Gov. Wolf: Time to take a serious look at recreational marijuana
- Dad surprises daughter with shelter dog she fell in love with, but thought was adopted
- VIDEO: 11 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (12/21-12/23)
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Sears has announced round after round of store closures in recent years. More than 228 stores have been slated to close since this summer alone.
Sears’ chairman and former CEO Eddie Lampert has submitted a bid to buy the remaining Sears locations, including one in Springfield.
>> Trending: Hospitals, universities invest millions in off-shore tax havens
The $4.6 billion proposal submitted Thursday by Lampert’s hedge fund ESL Investments could save 505 stores and Sears Holdings leadership said it hoped a bidder would keep them open.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}