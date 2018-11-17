  • Batkid cancer-free 5 years after battling crime in San Francisco

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    It has been five years since Miles Scott, known as Batkid, swooped in and battled crime on the streets of San Francisco. But on the fifth anniversary of the day Make-A-Wish made Miles’ wish come true,, the foundation wanted to share the good news, that Miles is officially cancer free.

    Miles, according to Make-A-Wish, has beat leukemia. He’s a 10-year-old fifth-grader who plays Little League baseball and helps on his family farm.

    Miles had fought against leukemia since he was 1 1/2 years old. He has been in remission for five years and only has to see his oncologist once a year, the foundation said.

    His wish to become Batkid was a celebration of the end of Scott’s treatment, Make-A-Wish said.

    Miles’ mother, Natalie, recently asked Make-A-Wish to allow her to pay it forward and volunteered to be a wish granter.

    Warner Bros. has also made a documentary telling Miles’ story called “Batkid Begins.”

