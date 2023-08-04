Bears reportedly signing DE Yannick Ngakoue to one-year, $10.5 million deal

The Chicago Bears are making a major training camp signing.
The team has agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, one of the top remaining free agents on the board, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The top available defensive free agent, DE Yannick Ngakoue, is signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023
His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal Thursday night.